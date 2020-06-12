17th annual Brewfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - SWIRCA & More has decided to cancel the 17th annual Brewfest event due to recent events related to COVID-19.
The event was supposed to happen on July 18 at Bosse Field.
The SWIRCA Brewfest features over 300 crafts beers, wines and spirits for patrons to sample and enjoy.
Over the past month, Brewfest organizers say they have been working on safety protocols such as hand sanitizing stations, social distancing measures and contactless payment options. However, they say due to the numerous risks and unknown factors that could not be controlled, they came to the decision to cancel the festivities for 2020.
“We are deeply disappointed and saddened that we had to arrive at this decision, but the wellbeing of our patrons and community members are of the highest importance,” stated Monica Spencer, Development Director at SWIRCA & More. “This is our largest fundraiser of the year and we will lose a significant amount of funds that go to support services for our elderly and disabled populations, however, we felt that this was the most responsible action to take at this time.”
Organizers say the SWIRCA & More Brewfest will take place in July of 2021 at Bosse Field.
Brewfest ticket holders will have the option to receive a full refund or use their payment as a 100 percent tax-deductible donation to SWIRCA & More.
For more information, call 812-464-7800 or visit SWIRCA’s website.
