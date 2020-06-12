Sunny & Hotter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and cool early with lows in the upper 50’s. Sunny and warmer today with high temps in the mid to upper 80’s. Humidity levels will remain below normal.
Dry weather this weekend replete with sunshine. Saturday, generous sunshine with highs in the lower 80′s. A few afternoon clouds will develop behind northeast winds.
Sunday, sunny and cooler with high temps in the upper 70′s to 80-degrees. Rain and storm chances will hold off until late next week.
