Showplace Cinemas East reopening Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showplace Cinemas on Evansville’s east side is officially reopening Friday.
They had originally planned to open Friday for a soft opening, but officials say since the governor moved up Phase Four, they’re now fully opening.
At last check, the Showplace location in Newburgh is set to reopen a week from Friday.
All other Showplace locations in the Tri-State are set to open June 26.
On Monday, the Malco Theater in Owensboro will also be reopening. Officials say they do plan to keep social distancing practices in place.
