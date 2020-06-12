Sheriff’s Office: Francisco man facing several charges after allegedly shooting victim’s vehicle

Austin Folsom. (Source: Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
June 12, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 8:13 AM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Francisco man was arrested Wednesday and is facing several charges after authorities say he allegedly threatened a victim and shot the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday around 2:20 a.m., a sergeant with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says he was in his patrol car in front of the Gibson County Jail when a vehicle passed by blaring his horn.

After pulling the driver over, the sergeant says the driver told him that his friend had been possibly kidnapped by 39-year-old Austin Folsom.

The sergeant then made contact with the possible kidnap victim who told him that Folsom had threatened him with a weapon and shot his vehicle.

The victim also says that Folsom had pistol-whipped him and took his cell phone.

After an investigation, authorities say they arrested Folsom. He is facing several charges including armed robbery, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

