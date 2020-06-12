3rd arrest made in 2019 Warrick Co. murder

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder says there is another arrest in the 2019 murder of Valerie Ruark.
Ivory Michelle Baumgartner, age 36, of Wheatland, Indiana, was arrested Friday.
Anthony Wolfe II, 24, of Evansville and Brian Baumgartner, 43, of Boonville were previously charged in the case.
Ruark’s body was found badly burned near the intersection of Seven Hills Road and Wasson Road.
Baumgartner is charged with:
Conspiracy to Commit Murder, a Level 1 Felony
Assisting a Criminal, a Level 5 Felony (3 Counts)
Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony (4 Counts)
She’s in Warrick County Jail with a $15,000 cash bond.
