3rd arrest made in 2019 Warrick Co. murder

3rd arrest made in 2019 Warrick Co. murder
Ivory Michelle Baumgartner (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | June 12, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 2:02 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder says there is another arrest in the 2019 murder of Valerie Ruark.

Ivory Michelle Baumgartner, age 36, of Wheatland, Indiana, was arrested Friday.

Anthony Wolfe II, 24, of Evansville and Brian Baumgartner, 43, of Boonville were previously charged in the case.

[Previous: Affidavit shows Warrick Co. murder suspects thought victim was informant for police]

Valarie Anne Ruark (Cullen) (Source: Facebook)
Valarie Anne Ruark (Cullen) (Source: Facebook)

Ruark’s body was found badly burned near the intersection of Seven Hills Road and Wasson Road.

Baumgartner is charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Murder, a Level 1 Felony

Assisting a Criminal, a Level 5 Felony (3 Counts)

Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony (4 Counts)

She’s in Warrick County Jail with a $15,000 cash bond.

Ivory Michelle Baumgartner
Ivory Michelle Baumgartner (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.