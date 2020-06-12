Police: Drunk driver tries to pick up man lying in road, car left in gear

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a woman was arrested for driving under the influence.
It happened late Thursday night at the intersection of 36th and Manor Drive.
They say a caller reported a man, possibly intoxicated, was lying in the road, and a woman was trying to pick him up.
The caller says the woman had been driving and fell on the ground after she got out of the car.
The witness says the driver left the car in reverse, and it starting rolling backwards.
The caller helped stop it before officers arrived.
Police say the driver, Jacquelyn Sala, was under the influence of alcohol and pills.
She was taken to the hospital and then to jail.
Police did not say what happened to the man lying in the road.
