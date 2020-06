EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant conditions will remain in place through the middle of next week. A cold front will move through the Tri-State on Saturday night and replenish cooler air. Saturday’s high will climb into the middle 80s, but Sunday will only get up to 77. Temps will ease into the mid 80s by the middle of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible next Thursday and Friday.