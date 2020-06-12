Petersburg man arrested for child molesting

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they have made an arrest after a criminal investigation that started May 30.
They say there was a report that a boy, under the age of 14, had been sexually molested by 21-year-old Harley Deweese, of Petersburg.
Troopers say it happened in May in Pike County.
The Pike County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Deweese, who was arrested Friday afternoon.
Deweese is charged with Child Molesting, a Level 1 Felony.
