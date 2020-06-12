Perry Co. reports 21 additional COVID-19 cases at Oakwood Health Campus

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Health Department says officials at Oakwood Health Campus are reporting 21 additional positive COVID-19 cases.
Officials say out of those cases, nine are actual residents of the facility, and 12 are employees. Four of those people live outside of Perry County.
Those people are in isolation and those who have been in contact with them will be placed on a two-week quarantine.
Health officials say 42 cases are still active in Perry County with two in the hospital.
Perry County has reported one death since the start of the pandemic.
Officials say 35 people are no longer sick and have met all CDC guidelines in order to be released from isolation.
