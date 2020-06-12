Owensboro Schools to send out surveys for next year’s plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools are looking into a few different options for the upcoming school year.
School officials say they probably won’t have any solid plans until later this month.
They say, in a few weeks, they’ll be sending out a survey to parents.
They want input on how people would like to see things operate come the start of school in the fall.
Once they collect survey results, a district spokesperson says they’ll sit down and develop a more solid plan.
For now They say there are a few ideas they’re throwing around.
“That includes everything from what different plans we may have, whether it be straight online, whether it be traditional in class like you’re used to, or maybe a hybrid of both," said Jared Revlett. "We don’t know what that looks like just yet, but we’re going to get some feedback of what people kind of want to see, what they’re comfortable with, and then start to develop a plan from there.”
As of now, school is set to start August 12.
Well keep you updated on any changes to that plan.
