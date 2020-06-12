New COVID-19 cases in four local Indiana counties, state cases pass 39K

By Jill Lyman | June 12, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 10:54 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.

It now shows 39,146 total confirmed positive cases and 2,214 deaths.

That’s up from Thursday’s 38,748 total confirmed positive cases and 2,198 deaths.

The map shows five new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Dubois County, and one new case in Warrick County.

Early Thursday, the Perry County Health Department says officials at Oakwood Health Campus reported 21 additional positive COVID-19 cases.

The state map only shows 13 new cases Friday in Perry County, but some of those cases are not yet reflected.

Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 321 cases, 4 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 236 cases, 4 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 171 cases, 29 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 68 cases, 1 death
  • Posey Co. -18 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 22 cases, 2 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
  • Pike Co. - 6 cases

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give a Friday briefing at 1:30 p.m. CST.

