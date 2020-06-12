Marshall Co. school shooting suspect Gabe Parker sentenced to life in prison

MARSHALL CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty for shooting and killing two of his classmates at Marshall County High School could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
A judge sentenced Gabe Parker to life in prison on Friday. He received two life sentences with the possibility of parole.
Parker pleaded guilty back in April to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault.
Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed during the 2018 shooting. More than a dozen other students were injured.
Parker was 15 years old when he was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He was later charged as an adult.
According to the judge, Parker will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
