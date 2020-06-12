LST 325 prepping for move to new location on Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of planning, the LST 325 is preparing to make a move to what’s expected to be its final resting spot for years to come.
It took about eight years of planning, a lot of manpower and support from the city of Evansville to get the World War II ship ready for its move on Saturday.
The LST 325 will relocate from its current spot at Marina Point, where it’s been docked for about 15 years.
The ship will make its slow trek across the Ohio River on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes to make this move happen.
Many of the people on board are not only volunteers, but they are Vietnam War veterans. It’s their passion that’s making this move possible.
“All the different backgrounds, all the different careers, all the different skill sets,” John Tallent, a Vietnam Navy veteran and LST volunteer said. "All of these people are coming together and working their rear ends off to preserve this ship. To preserve a piece of American history and show it to the American people. Everybody takes a great deal of pride in that, and the camaraderie of gelling around that mission - it’s just phenomenal.”
For those who hope to see the ship pull up to its new dock on Saturday, spectators can watch from a distance, but the LST 325 and gift shop will not open to the public until June 27.
When it does open, people can tour the LST with a day pass for $15. Tourists can also get an annual pass for $20.
