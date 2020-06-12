Long-time UE administrator Thornton Patberg dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time fixture and friendly face at the University of Evansville has passed away.
Former UE administrator Thornton Patberg died Thursday at 89 years old.
Patberg’s family and friends organized a drive-by parade last month for him. They paraded past his home as he waved from his front yard.
The always outgoing Patberg had been sidelined by chemotherapy and the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, so his family and friends wanted to cheer him up.
Patberg spent 39 years in administration at the University of Evansville.
