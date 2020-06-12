Last day for Hopkins County mobile voting center

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to vote early in Hopkins County mobile center.
It’s been making stops for the past couple of weeks in western Kentucky as an easier way for people to vote in the primary, which is June 23.
The steps are simple, you fill out an absentee application and have your driver’s license ready to go at check-in.
Voters will be given a ballot, sign into the register book, fill out the ballot and insert it into the scanner.
The pop up site will be at Grace Warehouse Church on South Main Street in Madisonville until 6 p.m. Friday.
