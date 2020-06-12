KY childcare centers prepare to reopen next week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Childcare centers across the commonwealth are going to look a little different starting on Monday.
“We will be constantly cleaning all day," Elaine Robertson, director of Our Lady of Lourdes Daycare said.
The staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Daycare in Owensboro spent Friday prepping to welcome back more than 50 kids.
“Oh, we can’t wait," Robertson said. “We’ve missed them."
Daycare staff members say things will look slightly different for everyone.
“They’re going to have to get back into a daycare routine coming back, and seeing me and my other co-worker and seeing us with face masks, so it’s going to be really different at first," Amanda Frank, a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Daycare said.
In addition to teachers, the daycare director says that parents will be required to wear a mask at drop-off and pick-up. Meanwhile, children’s temperatures will be taken three times daily.
“If they have a 100.4-degree temperature, they will be sent home immediately," Robertson said.
While over at Learning Tree Daycare, owner Christina Bolton says she’s prepping her building to make sure they meet all of the state’s guidelines.
“Our classrooms are now divided by temporary dividers," Bolton said. "We’re only allowed to have 10 kids per teacher.”
Bolton says cleaning will become a big part of her staff's job.
“Cleaning before and after each use of different things - tables, high chairs, booster seats," Bolton said.
Despite the new requirements, Frank says she can’t wait to reunite with her class next week.
“I’ll be excited to see how big they’ve grown - what milestones they’ve reached," Frank said.
Before returning to work, both daycare directors say each staff member must pass a test issued by the state, showing they understand all the cleaning requirements.
