ISP: 3 arrested in connection to body found in Gallatin Co.

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police have arrested three people in connection to an ongoing death investigation.
State troopers identified remains found in rural Gallatin County earlier this week as those of 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado.
Illinois State Police apprehended 42-year-old Troy Gwaltney, 30-year-old Richard Emerson and 22-year-old Toria Emerson on Friday. All three face a charge of concealment of a homicidal death, which is considered a Class 3 Felony.
State Police believe all three knew Mitchell had been killed and transported his body with the purpose of disposing of it.
Mitchell was first reported missing on May 5.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.