Green River District reports 11 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department announced 11 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, one is in Daviess County, one is in Hancock County, five are in Henderson County, one is in McLean County, two are in Ohio County and the last is in Union County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had 749 cases in the district with 663 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting no new cases Friday. They have had a total of 222 cases and 31 deaths in the county. They’ve also had 188 recoveries.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 498 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 222 cases, 31 deaths, 188 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 345 cases, 7 deaths, 318 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 185 cases, 157 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 131 cases, 4 deaths, 111 recovered
- Webster Co. - 35 cases, 34 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 23 recovered
- Union Co. - 16 cases, 12 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 11 cases, 8 recovered
There is a new testing site in Muhlenberg County.
Health officials say Poole’s Pharmacy Care in Central City will be doing testing in a parking lot across from their pharmacy location in Central City next week.
