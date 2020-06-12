Evansville man arrested, accused of stealing $20K from safe in 2019 burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail, facing charges from a burglary that reportedly happened on March 1 of 2019.
Detectives say a home in the 3100 block of Park Ridge Drive was broken into around 6:30 the night of March 1 of last year.
They say the home was broken into by Dennis Moore and another unidentified man. Detectives say Moore and the other suspect destroyed a safe that was found inside the home and stole about $20,000 in cash from it.
According to court records, the burglary was captured on surveillance footage within the home.
Images from the video were developed and distributed to EPD officers to identify the burglary suspects.
After EPD released the video of the alleged burglary, they say the public helped identify Dennis Moore.
Moore was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Thursday at 2 p.m. and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
