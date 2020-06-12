Ellis Park purchases new equine ambulance

“The horses are just so important to us," Ellis Park promotions manager Jamie Liles said. "That being able to meet their medical needs, right there on the spot, in such a state of the art piece of equipment, is just so vital. Having something that we can get the horses in quickly, get them off of the track without our audience having to see anything. It’s traumatic enough on the horses and owners and everyone when they have something bad happen to one of their horses, but it can also be quite traumatizing to the public.”