Ellis Park purchases new equine ambulance

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - When the Ellis Park live meet begins later this summer, the track will have a brand new, vital piece of equipment.
Track officials purchased a state-of-the-art equine ambulance. Ellis Park officials just got the new mobile horse hospital, which cost around $90,000. The ambulance has a hydraulic system, which can raise and lower to the ground as needed in order to load horses onto it more easily.
It can also hold up to two horses and has a movable barrier wall, depending on how much space is needed inside. It also comes equipped with water and electrical capabilities.
“The horses are just so important to us," Ellis Park promotions manager Jamie Liles said. "That being able to meet their medical needs, right there on the spot, in such a state of the art piece of equipment, is just so vital. Having something that we can get the horses in quickly, get them off of the track without our audience having to see anything. It’s traumatic enough on the horses and owners and everyone when they have something bad happen to one of their horses, but it can also be quite traumatizing to the public.”
Liles says they are keeping the old equine ambulance as a backup, but it’s at least 40 years old.
