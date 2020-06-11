Watch Live: New ‘Special Occasion Lighting’ to be launched in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) is launching its new “Special Occasion Lighting System” at the corner of Main at Second Streets Thursday night.
It’s set for 8:15 p.m. You can watch it live here.
The EID will begin the nightly illumination of over 100 trees along Main Street with a system that can be color coded to events and holidays.
Following Indiana “Back on Track” guidelines, the event is limited to 100 attendees and is a media event.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Jim Wood, and EID President Joshua Armstrong will all be there.
