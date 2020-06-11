Sunny and pleasant stretch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure will dominate the weather pattern over the midwest for the next 5-7 days. Mainly clear skies and low humidity throughout the Tri-State. Daily highs will climb to the mid 80s on Friday, then ease into the mid 70s over the weekend as a dry cold front replenishes cooler air in the region Saturday night/early Sunday. Temps will gradually tick up into the mid 80s by the middle and end of next week with southerly winds and more humidity.
