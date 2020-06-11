Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling out of moving vehicle, investigation ongoing

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a person died after falling out of a moving vehicle.
Authorities say around 9 Thursday morning, deputies responded to the 800 block of Mine Fork Road, about two miles west of Beaver Dam, for a report of an incident involving a vehicle.
They say 43-year-old Jody Logson of Leitchfield fell from a moving vehicle while traveling northbound on Mine Fork Road.
They say Logsdon was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.
An investigation of the incident is still ongoing.
