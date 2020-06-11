Panther Creek Bridge to reopen in fall after being badly damaged

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have concluded that the damage to the Panther Creek Bridge is repairable and can be reopened rather than having to replace it.
The bridge was heavily damaged on May 21 by a truck with a load too high to clear the bridge.
It was initially thought that the damage was too severe, but after further review, engineers were able to identify a repair option that would include raising the bridge by two feet and adding 17 feet of clearance.
KYTC officials say Jim Smith Contracting will be working on the bridge repairs for $241,340.
They say the bridge is expected to reopen in late fall.
After the repairs are made, KYTC officials say the bridge is expected to last at least another 10 years.
