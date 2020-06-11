New COVID-19 cases in 5 local Indiana counties, state deaths up by 25

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 38,748 total confirmed positive cases and 2,198 deaths.
That’s up from Wednesday’s 38,337 total confirmed positive cases and 2,173 deaths.
Locally, the map shows three new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, seven new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, and one new case in Gibson County.
Wednesday, Governor Holcomb announced Indiana would be moving to stage four of the reopening plan on Friday.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 316 cases, 4 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 233 cases, 4 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 170 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 55 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -18 cases
- Gibson Co. - 22 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
