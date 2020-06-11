Little girl photographed in famous Shriners’ image reflects on iconic photo 50 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Exactly 50 years ago, a picture was taken that would become an iconic photo, symbolizing the Shriners organization across the globe.
The image showing a Shriner carrying a young girl with crutches is still used to this day.
When Evansville Courier and Press photographer Randy Dieter took the famous picture of a Shriner holding that little girl for the paper, none of them knew it would become so iconic and give hope to children for years to come.
Did you ever wonder who that little girl was? Our team sat down with her 50 years later.
Bobbi Jo Wright was born in Evansville in 1964.
“I’m the youngest of 11," She tells us.
Wright was born into a life that would bring her many obstacles along the way.
“When I walked, I’d walk on my toes, and if I had my feet flat on the floor, my knees were bent," Wright explained.
She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age. Wright would face years of surgeries and hardships ahead.
“Not being able to do things as easily as kids could do,” she said.
On June 11, 1970, an image was captured of her encounter with a Hadi Shriner. This image would change her life.
“I do have very faint memories being picked up by Al Hortman,” Wright said.
Hadi Shriner Al Hortman is shown in the picture carrying Wright with her crutches at a Shriner’s picnic - helping the little 5-year-old girl feel a little more normal.
“I’ve encountered people who when they would see the picture they cried," Wright explained.
It’s now known as an “editorial without words” - an image that can hold a different meaning for each person.
“It just grips their heart,” Wright said.
She tells 14 News that she gained a friendship with Horton over the years.
“It was just good to be with him knowing he was the one who had picked me up," Wright said.
She also has found a relationship with the Shriners that has lasted for the span of decades.
“Shriners are my forever family,” Wright said.
Randy Dieter said his camera jammed right before he got the picture and it was one of the last images he was able to take with the film he had left. Luckily, he got it fixed just in time.
Al Hortman has since passed away, but Wright says she’s thankful for the memories they created and thankful this image will live for another 50 years to come.
