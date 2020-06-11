KY National Guard Battalion returning to Owensboro after months long deployment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Kentucky National Guard members are returning home to Owensboro after nearly a year overseas.
Officials say the 206th Engineer Battalion will fly into the Owensboro Airport today, one group at 1:30 p.m. and another group around 2:15 p.m.
Over 150 men and women will then be transported to the armory to be greeted by family.
They’ve been gone since late July.
Officials say there are restrictions for the reunion at the armory due to COVID-19.
14 News will have full reports on the homecoming.
