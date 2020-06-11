Hopkins Co. fair canceled due to COVID-19

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Fair President Bruce Jones says all those who worked on projects this year will still be able to show them.
The fair board is planning a three day AG event just for 4-H and FFA kids to show their projects.
It’s planned for the last week of July.
Jones says the beauty pageants will probably happen a week or two later.
He tells us they’ll make another announcement when they come to a decision.
He says this is the first time in 50 years they’ve had to cancel the fair.
