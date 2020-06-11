Hopkins Co. fair canceled due to COVID-19

June 11, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 5:45 AM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Fair President Bruce Jones says all those who worked on projects this year will still be able to show them.

The fair board is planning a three day AG event just for 4-H and FFA kids to show their projects.

It’s planned for the last week of July.

Jones says the beauty pageants will probably happen a week or two later.

He tells us they’ll make another announcement when they come to a decision.

He says this is the first time in 50 years they’ve had to cancel the fair.

