Henderson Co. Schools announces new superintendent

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Board of Education announced a new school superintendent on Thursday.
In a specially called meeting, the board named Dr. Bob Lawson as the eventual replacement for Henderson County Schools Superintendent Marganna Stanley, who’s planning to retire later this year.
Stanley originally announced her retirement in January, but remained on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She will stay as superintendent until November 30.
Dr. Lawson will take over on December 1.
In the interim, Lawson will serve as the new Henderson County Schools Transitional District Director.
