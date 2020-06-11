Feed Evansville Task Force to distribute thousands of food boxes in June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Feed Evansville Task Force is set to distribute thousands for free fresh food boxes throughout the month of June.
Feed Evansville is partnering with the Evansville Rescue Mission, Gleaner Food Bank of Indiana and the US Department of Agriculture for their Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
“As we continue to reopen our community, we recognize some residents are still facing extreme hardships,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “These food boxes will provide critical support to maintain our community’s food security.”
The local task force will distribute 1,500 Diary Boxes and 1,500 Produce Boxes to local nonprofits each week. The nonprofits will then hand out the boxes to clients and guests.
Here’s what’s inside each family-sized box:
Dairy Boxes
- French Onion Dip
- Sour cream
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 24 oz. cottage cheese
- (2) 14 oz Chocolate milk
- (2) 14 oz Strawberry milk
- (2) Gallon of 2 percent milk
Produce Boxes
Variety Menu: potatoes, onions, celery, oranges, apples, carrots
