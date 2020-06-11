Evansville Mayor, EPD Chief oppose nationwide call to ‘defund the police’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The phrase “defund the police” has been used a lot within the last few weeks, but what does it mean?
The idea is not to shut down the police department, but to divert money from a police department’s budget to other areas of the community, like mental health resources, housing and education.
This idea is not something that Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is considering.
“In some corners of society, that may be a really attractive alternative - it’s not to me," Mayor Winnecke said. “The reality is our society needs law and order.”
However, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is considering the idea. He’s proposing to move $150 million from the LAPD’s budget to programs that could benefit communities of color.
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin does not think defunding his department would work, especially when it comes to training.
“When you defund, how are we going to pay for all of this training?" Chief Bolin said. “If you want a better, more professional agency, taking their funds away from them is not going to do it. I think a lot of these cities need to really be careful what they are asking for.”
Ideas for defunding the police vary widely across the country.
In Euguene, Oregon, through a program called CAHOOTS, or Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets, a medic and crisis worker respond to non-criminal 911 calls, instead of law enforcement.
“I don’t think most people realize, the people with doctorate degrees that deal with these people, when they can’t handle them, they call us," Chief Bolin said.
In Minneapolis, the City Council just voted to disband its police department altogether - a decision that Chief Bolin says he doesn’t understand.
“Who is going to lose when that happens? Poor people that live in the inner city," Chief Bolin said. “You’re going to see the deaths go up, robberies go up, the people that they think they are protecting are going to lose during this."
