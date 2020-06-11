EPD: Father charged in death of infant son

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the death of a baby.
They say they were called around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Covert Ave.
Police say a three-month-old boy was not breathing and cold and limp.
Attempts to resuscitate the him were unsuccessful.
Police say the baby has been identified as Kendrick Caruthers.
The child’s father, 23-year-old Rashid Caruthers, has been arrested for neglect of a dependent causing death.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
