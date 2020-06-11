Civic Center to reopen to the public Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Civic Center Complex is set to reopen to the public on Monday with several restrictions and safety precautions in place.
Visitors will be required to wear a face-covering and have their temperature taken before entering the building. City officials say anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees will not be permitted inside.
There will also be additional signage on floors to help with social distancing. Plexiglas protective shields have also been installed in security screening areas such as the lobby and high-traffic departments.
Officials say staff will continue cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas several times throughout the day.
“As we reopen the building, safety and public health remain our top priorities,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “These new measures will provide a sense of assurance for those needing to do business with local government.”
The Civic Center closed in March after Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the Vanderburgh County Commissioners issued an emergency proclamation at the request of County Health Officer Dr. Kenneth Spear.
“While the Civic Center was closed, essential government work continued non-stop," said County Commission President Jeff Hatfield. “Providing residents access to their government is an important symbol of reopening our community.”
Residents are still encouraged to use online and over-the-phone services when available.
You can find a list of online city services here.
You can find a list of online county services here.
