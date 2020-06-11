Chandler native featured in Tim McGraw music video

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - It all started as a Facebook post from a Tim McGraw fan page, asking for photos and videos of mothers for the music video of his latest single, “I Called Mama.”
“I decided to send mine," Chandler native Sarah Curl said. "I kind of figured why not, there’s no harm in sending it in. If it doesn’t get chosen, it’s no harm.”
To Curl’s surprise, her photo was chosen. A close friend shared the news.
“She said, ‘Hey, congratulations on your picture,’" Curl said. “And I replied back, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She said it was chosen for Tim McGraw’s video. Then when we saw it, it was just emotional. There are no words. It was unreal to see. It was just a nice tribute to her.”
Curl’s mother passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer.
“Growing up, you always kind of imagine your mom and your dad are going to be at your wedding with you," Curl said. "And obviously that didn’t happen, so just having that opportunity to have that picture taken with my mom.”
“My dad is 82-years-old," Curl said. "He didn’t know what a music video was. Watching that - it was amazing to be able to see it from someone else’s eyes.”
She says this song has become an anthem for her and her family, knowing they are not alone in loving and losing a mother.
“Oh yeah, it’s on repeat all the time," Curl said. “It just makes it feel like her life wasn’t in vain. There are so many other people out there who are in situations just like us. It makes it feel like they are being seen.”
