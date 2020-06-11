Bright Skies; Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and nearly 20-degrees cooler this morning with lows dipping into the lower 60’s. In the wake of the front, brilliant sunshine and markedly less humid with high temps in the lower 80’s. Tonight, clear and cooler with lows dipping into the upper 50’s.
Dry weather this weekend rife with sunshine. Saturday, generous sunshine with highs in the lower 80’s. Sunday, sunny and slightly cooler with lows in the upper 70’s to 80-degrees.
