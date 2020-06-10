6 active COVID-19 cases left in Hopkins Co.; Fair canceled except for 4-H

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County say they have 222 total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths. 185 people have recovered.
They say there are just six active cases, two of them in long term care facilities.
Officials say the Hopkins County Fair will not move forward as planned, but there will be a three day event for 4-H during the last week in July.
There will be an announcement later about the pageant for Miss Hopkins County.
Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported six additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – four in Daviess County, one in Henderson County, and one in Ohio County.
There are no patients in the district currently hospitalized.
There is a new testing site in Muhlenberg County.
Health officials say Pooles Pharmacy Care in Central City will be doing testing in a parking lot across from their pharmacy location in Central City.
Officials in Daviess County say they have rescinded the state of emergency order locally, since Gov. Beshear has issued one for the entire commonwealth.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 498 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 222 cases, 31 deaths, 185 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 344 cases, 7 deaths, 301 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 181 cases, 139 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 122 cases, 4 deaths, 103 recovered
- Webster Co. - 35 cases, 33 recovered
- McLean Co. - 25 cases, 1 death, 23 recovered
- Union Co. - 15 cases, 12 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 9 cases, 8 recovered
