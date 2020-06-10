40 teams converging on Evansville for 1st youth baseball tournament of season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Youth sports are back.
Deaconess Sports Park in Evansville is set to host its first baseball tournament of the season.
The Tri-State League Youth Baseball Tournament will consist of 40 teams from Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. The tourney will have a mix of both local and regional youth teams, and the Evansville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau estimates that it will have an economic impact of about $125,000 to the region.
The Deaconess Sports Complex will have plenty of COVID-19 safe protocols in place that park officials want all players, coaches and fans to follow.
“We’ll have bathrooms at each field. We’re practicing social distancing, asking people to sit apart. We’ll have hand-sanitizing stations at the ballpark, so I think everyone is aware. Everyone attending is aware of what they need to do from a spectator, player, and umpire standpoint, so we expect to have a good, exciting weekend," Jim Wood, president and CEO of Visit Evansville said.
This will be the first of many tournaments this summer at Deaconess Sports Park. Officials say they are booked with tournaments from mid-June through August.
