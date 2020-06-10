Showplace Cinemas restaurant reopens in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Burgh House is now open again at Showplace Cinemas in Warrick County.
The restaurant reopened its doors on Wednesday. The Newburgh theater and the bowling lanes inside the Family Entertainment Center plan on opening on June 19, while the arcade and laser tag facilities are scheduled to reopen on July 4.
Showplace Cinemas East in Evansville is expected to open on June 14. The other theater chain locations in the Tri-State are set to reopen on June 26.
All theater locations have been closed since March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Meanwhile, Malco Theaters in Owensboro recently announced that it’s planning on reopening Monday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.