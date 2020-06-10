Princeton team mourns loss of former coach

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton community is remembering former cross country coach Shane Jones, who died on Monday after his car was struck by a train.
The sheriff’s office says he was driving on Mill Street in Hazleton when it appears he didn’t come to a full stop at the railroad tracks. The Princeton Cross Country team, mourning the loss of 43-year-old Shane Jones.
“I was fortunate to have Shane as an athlete. And then as years went on, he also became our middle school coach for a few years,” said Bill Niederhaus, the Princeton head cross county coach.
Kenziy Ellis, a Princeton 7th grader, remembers Jones coaching her in 5th grade.
”He always wore skirts to practice, like Scottish skirts. He always had a really good sense of humor,” said Ellis.
Former runners of Jones’ like cooper Clark, a senior on the team, says there was truly “Never a bad moment” with him as a coach.
“He’s always very positive, and it was always fun when he was around. He always inspired you to do better when you’re running,” said Cooper.
Regardless of age or skill level, Jones had every runner’s best interest.
”He would spend as much time with the slowest kid as he would with the slowest kid. He always had a lot of compassion. He had unbelievable patience with these kids,” said Jason Brucks, a former Princeton cross country coach.
When he wasn’t coaching, you’d find Jones being a loving a husband and father, running his cleaning business, or working for the Hazleton Water Department.
”He wasn’t just a coach from the sidelines,” said Brucks.
According to Gibson County coroner’s office, Jones died from multiple blunt force trauma. We’re told the coroner’s office is still waiting on the toxicology report to come back.
