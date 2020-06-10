PETA offering $5K reward in Henderson burned dog case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges in the death of a dog found burned in a restroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds.
Duke had been reported missing by his owner.
"Instead of being returned home, this lost little dog experienced the terror and agony of being burned alive," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information about this horrific crime to come forward immediately so that this dog's killer can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."
Anyone with information about this case should call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.