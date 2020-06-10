Owensboro launches new COVID-19 recovery task force

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has left an impact on just about every aspect of life in the Tri-State, and that includes business and development in Daviess County.
As the economy starts to reopen, however, community leaders in Owensboro are putting a plan into action to combat the COVID-19 setbacks.
This initiative is called the GO Forward Economic Recovery Task Force. The goal is to provide relief and tools to small businesses, non-profits, service organizations and tourism industries in the area.
Tourism, specifically, has been hit hard by the pandemic, as the city saw hotel occupancies decrease by more than 60%.
“When I say tourism - we’re talking about hotels, restaurants, our bourbon distillery, our museums and arts organizations have all been greatly affected," Mark Calitri, president and CEO of Visit Owensboro said.
Leaders say tools through this task force will include access to capital, healthy-at-work guidelines, time saving tools and more ways for the city to stay connected.
“We can all just come together, communicate, make sure there are no gaps,” Candance Brake, president & CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce said. “And that, collectively, we are addressing what this community needs.”
UniFirst in Owensboro is one company benefiting from this recovery task force. The company has seen a demand as a national supplier of PPE over the last few months.
Leaders at UniFirst say accurate communication with the city and state will be crucial for their success moving forward.
“It goes back to fundamentals," Dave Roberts, general manager of distribution at UniFirst said. "It goes back to ensuring our work force is capable and ready. As we kind of emerge out of this scenario, and maybe not only emerge, but emerge stronger and wiser and better.”
