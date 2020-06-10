New task force created to help businesses bounce back after coronavirus pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new task force has been created to help businesses bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic in Owensboro.
According to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, “The GO Forward Economic Recovery Task Force” aims to make sure nothing falls between the cracks for the community as it begins to reopen.
The Task Force is jointly led by the Chamber, EDC and Visit Owensboro.
It includes a number of local leaders with a variety of backgrounds.
Moving forward, the task force is set to help with communications between businesses and provide resources to the community.
