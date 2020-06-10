New COVID-19 cases in 3 local Indiana counties, state deaths up by 15

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 38,337 total confirmed positive cases and 2,173 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 38,033 total confirmed positive cases and 2,158 deaths.
Locally, the map shows five new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, and one new case in Perry County.
Summer events continue to be canceled or postponed because of the threat of coronavirus.
The Knight of St. John say they St. Wendel Bierstube has been postponed.
Organizers say they are working to set a new date in late summer or early fall.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 313 cases, 4 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 231 cases, 4 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 170 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 48 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -17 cases
- Gibson Co. - 21 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders will give a briefing on coronavirus at 1:30 p.m. CST.
You can watch it live, here:
