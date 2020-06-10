NAACP talks removing Confederate monument

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro NAACP proposed the removal of the Confederate monument off of the Daviess County Courthouse lawn back in 2017.
“The confederacy you know during the civil war they were for slavery so the statue is a constant reminder of what we are supposed to be, what we have progressed from,” said president of the Owensboro NAACP branch, Reverend Rhondalyn Randolph.
Randolph says they’re proposing the same idea again.
“It’s almost like a contradiction to what we were working towards or what the rallies stood for," said Reverend Randolph.
Reverend Randolph is not the only person to feel this way.
“I don’t think it should be on the courthouse, I just don’t," said Owensboro resident Ashia Johnson.
Johnson says it needs to be taken off of the public property.
'If certain people see it as it being racism and injustice than it shouldn’t be on the courthouse if the courthouse is for everybody," said Johnson.
Some Daviess County residents say the monument needs to stay.
“I’d leave it, yeah if I had to vote leave it or take it away, I’m on the side of let it go Louie, leave it," said one Daviess County resident.
In a statement, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly acknowledged that certain people would like the statue removed. He said it’s a focal pint right now but says that he doesn’t know if it’s the right focal point
The NAACP president says she'd like to see the statue placed somewhere else like a museum or a confederate cemetery.
“We’re all a part of the human race," said Reverend Randolph. “We’re divided by ethnicity and when we look at each other we have more in common than we don’t have in common.”
The judge-executive tells 14 News he and the NAACP president will be meeting next week to discuss the matter.
