Local car enthusiast reacts to Frog Follies cancellation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another Tri-State staple has been canceled this year. There will be no Frog Follies in 2020.
The Evansville Iron Streetrods group made the announcement via social media Tuesday afternoon.
Mike Lang of Evansville has been going to the annual event since 1981. Two beauties sit in his garage, a 1969 Camaro and a 1947 Chevy Panel.
“With 350 turbo, power steering, power brakes, air conditioning," said Lang.
The 1947 is what he would have cruised down to the Frog Follies in. But it’s not just this vehicle or the thousands of others that he will miss the most this summer, it’s the full experience of the weekend.
“Cruising the town, cruising the Frog Follies, parking at the 4H Center. There’ll be friends that we won’t be able to see that just come in for the Frog Follies for that one weekend," said Lang. "Plus the swap-me people, all of the vendors, if you are looking to buy a part for a certain car, that’s the place to find it is Frog Follies.”
His trophies will tell you Frog Follies isn’t the only show he attends and his ’47 Chevy will still see some action elsewhere this summer. However, the absence of his hometown show still hurts.
“I didn’t see this coming. Two months ago I didn’t see this coming. It’s in our backyard, we don’t have very far to go, but what it’s really going to hurt is all of the charities that the E-Ville Iron donates to," said Lang.
Event organizers say the decision to cancel was a hard one, but the health and safety of the thousands of annual attendees, vendors, sponsors and participants remain a top priority.
