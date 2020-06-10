Ivy Tech spreads kindness in a creative way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College is helping to spread kindness throughout the community with ‘be kind’ buttons.
Every year Ivy Tech offers a kindness campaign, but with the campus being closed - they had to get creative.
On Wednesday, they brought their campaign to the Market on Main, handing out those ‘be kind’ buttons and teaching people about the health benefits of being kind. Several buttons were handed out, bringing smiles to the faces of people at the market.
“It’s just wonderful, I mean getting out and making people feel good cause right now we could use a lot more love and kindness in this world with everything that is going on,” Vanderburgh County Wellness Director Amy Lutzel said.
Ivy Tech plans on being at more events spreading kindness throughout the community.
