Evansville playgrounds begin reopening process on Fri.

“We implemented a sanitizing, disinfecting protocol that we have put into place," Brian Holtz, executive director of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation said. "Prior to opening those, the larger playgrounds will obviously take a little more time. Also because of the amount of visitors and the amount of play on those, it will take some more time to disinfect them. But we’ve had a plan in place to do all that and we’re prepared to reopen those. And as I mentioned, we’ll start that so on Friday, the community will be able to enjoy the playground structures again.”