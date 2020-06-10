Evansville playgrounds begin reopening process on Fri.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parks throughout the Hoosier State will officially reopen for summer fun on Friday, so all city playground equipment will soon be open to the public.
Officials with the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation tell 14 News they have over 125 pieces of playground equipment that are currently closed, so they’ll work to get the bigger parks, such as Mickey’s Kingdom, ready for kids to come and play.
“We implemented a sanitizing, disinfecting protocol that we have put into place," Brian Holtz, executive director of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation said. "Prior to opening those, the larger playgrounds will obviously take a little more time. Also because of the amount of visitors and the amount of play on those, it will take some more time to disinfect them. But we’ve had a plan in place to do all that and we’re prepared to reopen those. And as I mentioned, we’ll start that so on Friday, the community will be able to enjoy the playground structures again.”
The parks department is encouraging social distancing, as well as sanitizing or washing your hands before and after coming to the playground.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.