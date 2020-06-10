EFD Merit Commission talks diversity and inclusion training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department Merit Commission met Wednesday to follow up with discussions on a diversity training plan.
This comes after fire inspector Chad Emsweller used a racial slur while telling what was believed to be a joke.
Emsweller now serves as a liaison working with the department on diversity.
During Wednesday’s meeting, two proposals were discussed on the best ways to include diversity training within the department.
“Race diversity and inclusion are huge issues across the country and the fire department is no different," Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly said. “We’re dealing with those issues with the resources we have available, so it’s not necessarily one proposal or another, but a combination of the two."
The commission will move along with the decision at another meeting scheduled in July.
