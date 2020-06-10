Evansville budget continues to be closely monitored

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville is set to reopen Monday morning. The establishment, like other casinos across the state, has been closed since mid-March because of COVID-19 restrictions. The lack of operations has caused a strain on the city’s budget.
You can read Tropicana Evansville’s full statement below:
We are excited and appreciative to reopen Tropicana Evansville Casino on Monday, June 15 at 10 a.m CT.
As we resume operations at our properties across the country, the health and safety of our team members and guests continue to be our number one priority. We have been working very hard over the last couple of months to prepare for the reopening and we look forward to providing the outstanding service and experiences Tropicana Evansville is known for,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.
There seems to be some degree of uncertainty on the city’s finances on moving forward. Mayor Winnecke says it is unclear if additional budget modifications will need to be made.
In March the city council approved $2.8 million in precautionary cuts. The city collects about a million dollars a month from Tropicana, so the temporary closure as been costly.
Mayor Winnecke tells 14 News the budget is constantly being reviewed with priorities being evaluated.
"When you're losing as much revenue as we were losing as a result of the casino being closed, we had to make some hard decisions,” Mayor Winnecke explained. “It's a difficult decision not to buy three new buses; it's a difficult decision not to continue a painting project. But you have to live within your means and that's what we're challenged to do. So, that's the process we went through back in the spring, and if we have to make future revisions, then we've identified potential cuts where we can go back and take to council if necessary."
The Mayor says preparing the 2021 and 2022 budgets will be "very difficult,” and even goes on to say it will not be business as usual. He’s expected millions of dollars in shortfalls from the local optional income tax.
