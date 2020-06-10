EPD Chief discusses changes in department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the death of George Floyd, there has been discussion all over the country about police tactics and procedures. Events like this often spark change in the way police officers do their job.
14 News sat in Chief Bolin’s office talking policies and procedures on camera for nearly 45 minutes. A lot of that time was spent on de-escalation.
Chief Bolin says they already teach the principles of de-escalation, but the term itself isn’t actually in their guidelines. That will soon change and it will be a point of emphasis moving forward. He says one of the most important aspects of it is to listen.
These situations are chaotic, and if possible, he wants his officers to slow it down, and help to calm down the individuals they come across before things get out of hand.
Another point of emphasis moving forward will be to make sure lower-ranked officers are comfortable intervening in situations where they know something is wrong.
“Just teaching, and I think we’ve got to do a better job. I think, probably, the number one thing I can see coming from the Floyd incident, that law enforcement across this country needs to address is the duty to intervene for another officer," Chief Bolin said. "Making sure that we pound that in their heads over and over. If something bad is happening that you know isn’t correct, you need to intervene.”
That “duty to intervene” is another term that Chief Bolin says they will be adding to their guidelines.
